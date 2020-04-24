World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,750 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,405 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.76.

UPS stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.18. 2,792,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,155,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.69. The company has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

