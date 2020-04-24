World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,602 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $863,079,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,541,000 after buying an additional 149,534 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,268 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,675,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.00. 7,680,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,783,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

