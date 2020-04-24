World Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,696 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,388 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after acquiring an additional 534,010 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $69,195,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,639,000 after acquiring an additional 442,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.74. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

