World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,590 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.5% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

KO stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,169,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,965,706. The stock has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

