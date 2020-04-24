World Asset Management Inc Sells 11,999 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,999 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,868,000 after buying an additional 188,381 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.92.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,088,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,100. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average is $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.