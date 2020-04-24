World Asset Management Inc Sells 13,160 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,706 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $54,246,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after buying an additional 218,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $553,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $424.99. 8,657,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,084,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.46. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $449.52. The firm has a market cap of $187.65 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.62.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.