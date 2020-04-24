World Asset Management Inc Sells 16,469 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,469 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

D traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.92. 2,410,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $81.35. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

