World Asset Management Inc Sells 20,745 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 20,745 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,279,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,937 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.48.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.09. 4,720,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,889. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

