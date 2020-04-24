World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,615 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $4,119,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 46.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William K. Luby bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at $21,801,757.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.18, for a total value of $152,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,844.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $685.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,876. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 114.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $619.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.36. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $440.72 and a 1-year high of $698.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.21.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

