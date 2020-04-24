World Asset Management Inc Sells 72,395 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 0.6% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,133,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,870,762. The stock has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

