World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.12. 1,390,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,855. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $312.48. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.24.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

