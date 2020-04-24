World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Benchmark

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

WWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.94.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded up $6.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.17. 3,412,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,217. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.89. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 50.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, TT International acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $4,495,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

