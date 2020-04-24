WP Carey (WPC) to Release Earnings on Friday

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect WP Carey to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. WP Carey has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.86-5.01 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.86-5.01 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect WP Carey to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WPC opened at $58.05 on Friday. WP Carey has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.20%.

In other news, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,340.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

