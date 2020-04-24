XPO Logistics (XPO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO):

4/20/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $125.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $108.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $80.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $106.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

3/17/2020 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/14/2020 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

XPO stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.45. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18.

Get XPO Logistics Inc alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $24,255,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.