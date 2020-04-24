Xylem (XYL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Xylem (NYSE: XYL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2020 – Xylem had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Xylem was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Xylem had its price target lowered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from $77.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Xylem was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

4/6/2020 – Xylem had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Xylem had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $81.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Xylem was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Xylem was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/26/2020 – Xylem was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – Xylem was downgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/10/2020 – Xylem was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $79.00.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.22. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

