YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned YayYo an industry rank of 186 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of YayYo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:YAYO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,156. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16. YayYo has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

About YayYo

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

