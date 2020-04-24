Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.85 Billion

Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) to post sales of $45.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $46.01 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $43.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $189.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.78 billion to $192.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $199.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $194.47 billion to $202.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average of $87.08. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $97.50.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,025 shares of company stock worth $5,733,958. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth $2,635,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

