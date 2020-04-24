Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Church & Dwight posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

CHD traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.35. 1,047,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.