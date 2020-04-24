Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) to Announce $1.40 EPS

Brokerages predict that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will report $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.47. EPAM Systems reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $8.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.82.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,550. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $248.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,109,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,144,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

