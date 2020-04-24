Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Imax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Imax reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imax will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Shares of IMAX opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. Imax has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

In related news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of Imax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $201,441.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,918.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Insiders have sold 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390 in the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Imax during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Imax during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imax during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Imax during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Imax during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

