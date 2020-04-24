Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to Post $1.60 EPS

Brokerages predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.61. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.10.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $36,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock worth $278,324 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 268,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 246,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAA traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.43. The stock had a trading volume of 578,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,033. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

