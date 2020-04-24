Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $130.48 million for the quarter. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 4,803.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,510,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,204,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after buying an additional 898,077 shares during the period. 28.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANL stock remained flat at $$2.15 during trading hours on Friday. 18 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,207. The company has a market cap of $88.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

