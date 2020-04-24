Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($1.07). Ryder System posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 176.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $465,125.00. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic acquired 2,500 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $93,025.00. Insiders acquired a total of 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $681,780 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,265,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,340,000 after buying an additional 608,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,631,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 35.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 393,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,807,000 after purchasing an additional 222,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ryder System by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 46,343 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of R traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

