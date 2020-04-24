Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $973.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce sales of $973.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $788.00 million and the highest is $1.07 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 455,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,186,000 after acquiring an additional 49,959 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.83. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $63.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

