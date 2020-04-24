Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) will post $4.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.11 billion and the highest is $4.38 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $16.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.46 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.32 billion to $20.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.96.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $663,593.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,874,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,602 shares of company stock worth $980,329. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,006,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $317,389,000 after buying an additional 360,207 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,600,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 322,659 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,083,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $259,153,000 after purchasing an additional 73,511 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.80. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

