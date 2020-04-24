Zacks: Analysts Expect Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will report $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.90. Arista Networks reported earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $8.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $10.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.76.

NYSE:ANET traded up $7.58 on Friday, reaching $216.81. The stock had a trading volume of 629,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,254. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.13 and a 200 day moving average of $208.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $324.61.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,559.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total transaction of $389,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,165 shares of company stock worth $12,215,051 in the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Arista Networks by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

