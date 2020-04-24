Zacks: Analysts Expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.34 Million

Brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) to announce $39.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.29 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $36.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $145.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.28 million to $148.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $143.19 million, with estimates ranging from $136.50 million to $150.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.75%.

CDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

NYSE CDR opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.62. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,978,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 85,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,888,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 289,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 248,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 43,065 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

