Zacks: Analysts Expect HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.48. HomeStreet reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,768.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ederer purchased 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,682.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,886.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,886 shares of company stock valued at $328,025. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 88,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,472. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $502.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $35.44.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

