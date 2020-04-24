Zacks: Analysts Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.05 Million

Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) will post $26.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $43.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $127.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.48 million to $133.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $142.22 million, with estimates ranging from $132.64 million to $151.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

LGND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $95.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.78. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $129.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a current ratio of 66.09.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,545.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,206.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 447 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $43,461.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,190.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,048 shares of company stock valued at $257,359 and sold 16,936 shares valued at $1,728,908. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,166,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,457,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

