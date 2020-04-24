Zacks: Analysts Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.99.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $47,669.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $515,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,591,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,110,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTSI opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $31.86.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

