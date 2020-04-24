Zacks: Analysts Expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) to report $2.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.81 million and the highest is $2.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $17.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.80 million to $18.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $59.01 million, with estimates ranging from $7.87 million to $92.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Menlo Therapeutics.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06).

MNLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Menlo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Menlo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

MNLO opened at $1.45 on Friday. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

