Zacks: Analysts Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to Post $1.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. VMware reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $6.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on VMware from $200.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

VMware stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.17. 758,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,958. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,666 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total transaction of $1,962,457.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at $14,945,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,821 shares of company stock worth $12,365,214. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

