Zacks: Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $35.93 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bellerophon Therapeutics an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BLPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 36.65% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of -1.31. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

