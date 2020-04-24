Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the lowest is $1.35. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $107.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

In related news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,658.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 113,270 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $88,000.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. 235,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,967. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $123.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

