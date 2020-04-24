Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the lowest is $1.35. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $107.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

In related news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,658.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 113,270 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $88,000.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. 235,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,967. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $123.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply