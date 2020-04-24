Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Post -$0.83 EPS

Brokerages forecast that BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) will announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLINERX LTD/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.79). BIOLINERX LTD/S posted earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will report full year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BIOLINERX LTD/S.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.33).

Several research firms have issued reports on BLRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BIOLINERX LTD/S from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.16% of BIOLINERX LTD/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

BIOLINERX LTD/S Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

