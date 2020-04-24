Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) to report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $170.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.88.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $121.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $98.25 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.