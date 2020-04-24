Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce $3.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the lowest is $3.17 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $11.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $13.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.48 billion to $14.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $155.12 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

