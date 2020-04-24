Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.56. Sunoco posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SUN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other Sunoco news, Director Imad K. Anbouba acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $47,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,023.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian A. Hand purchased 3,950 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,505 shares of company stock worth $491,861 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 289,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,299. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

