Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) will post sales of $52.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Meet Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.20 million. Meet Group posted sales of $49.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meet Group will report full year sales of $233.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $240.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $270.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meet Group.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MEET has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.74.

In other Meet Group news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,413,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $8,537,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $315,427.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 239,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,474,380 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,635 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEET opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meet Group has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $440.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

