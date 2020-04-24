Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $345.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) will report $345.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $352.90 million and the lowest is $340.00 million. Mellanox Technologies posted sales of $305.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLNX shares. SP Angel raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mellanox Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLNX opened at $124.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.37. Mellanox Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $124.85.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $351,570.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $120,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

