Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will report $340.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $399.20 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $370.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $823.99 million to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $446.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 621,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,867,000 after acquiring an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,197,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

