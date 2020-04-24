Zacks: Brokerages Expect Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Five analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.67. Workday posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Sunday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.16.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $899,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,227,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,209,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,203,000 after purchasing an additional 409,763 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,562,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 381,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,755,000 after purchasing an additional 301,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $144.96. 2,065,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.46 and a 200 day moving average of $164.61.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

