Zacks: Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) Given $15.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Coastal Financial an industry rank of 237 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Coastal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

In other Coastal Financial news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $64,080.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the period.

Coastal Financial stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,573. Coastal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coastal Financial (CCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.