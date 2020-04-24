Zacks: Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ:DXR) Given $20.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ:DXR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $20.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Daxor an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NASDAQ:DXR traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $15.40. 43 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. Daxor has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

