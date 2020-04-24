Zacks: DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $9.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DRDGOLD an industry rank of 9 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.75 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 45,854 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $649.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.