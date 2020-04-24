Zacks: Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Given $7.70 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $7.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Euroseas an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Euroseas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESEA shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.35 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ ESEA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 32,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,585. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.56.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter. Euroseas had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 27.46%.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euroseas (ESEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.