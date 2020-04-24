Zacks: MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $40.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MorphoSys an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE MOR traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. 53,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $37.96.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

