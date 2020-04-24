Zacks: Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Recon Technology an industry rank of 139 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCON shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Recon Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Recon Technology stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,378. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

