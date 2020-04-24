Zacks: Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s rating score has improved by 40% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $4.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGS. ValuEngine raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth about $258,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 52,340 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 10.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 77,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGS opened at $4.41 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $656.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.28. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

