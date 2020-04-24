Zap (ZAP) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Zap has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a market capitalization of $295,205.03 and approximately $24,320.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.26 or 0.04500739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00065472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037173 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009528 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.